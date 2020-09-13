Menu
Lucinda "Cindy" Lieving

September 12, 1963-September 10, 2020

COAL VALLEY-Lucinda "Cindy" Lieving, 56, of Coal Valley, passed away, Thursday, September 10, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Kobe & Kane's Educational Fund. Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Ltd., Orion is assisting the family.

Cindy was born on September 12, 1963, in Galesburg, IL, the daughter of Dean and Carolyn (Humphrey) Johnson. She married Ritch Lieving on November 27, 2002 in Spearfish, SD. Cindy spent her life helping others. She loved to cook, travel, and to decorate her home. Cindy enjoyed being by bodies of water especially Maui, HA. Cindy lived and breathed for her sons sporting events.

Survivors include her husband, Ritch and their children, Kevin (Emmy) Martens, Spearfish, SD, Kyle Martens, Houston, TX, Kayman Martens, Mitchell, SD, Coby Lieving, Coal Valley, Kane Lieving, Coal Valley; 1 granddaughter, Leah Martens, parents, Dean and Carolyn Johnson, Aladdin, WY, siblings, Sonnie Johnson, Kewanee, and Steve Johnson, Oregon.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 13, 2020.
