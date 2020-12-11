Menu
Lucy Peterson
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Wendt Funeral Home
1811 15th Street Place
Moline, IL

Lucy Peterson

August 22, 1931-December 7, 2020

MOLINE-Lucy Peterson, 89, of Moline, IL, died Monday, December 7th, 2020, at Hope Creek Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center, East Moline, IL.

Family Graveside Service will be on December 15, 2020, at Rock Island National Cemetery at 1:00pm.

Memorials may be made to Youth Hope in Moline, IL or One Eighty in Davenport, IA

Lucy was born in Hopkinsville, New York on August 22nd, 1931, to Norris and Ellen (Averill) Ingerson. She married Gene Peterson on November 21st, 1957, who preceded her in death on January 12, 2013.

Lucy enjoyed her Florida trips where she would find and collect sea shells. She also loved baking and gardening.

She especially enjoyed serving the Lord in doing all types of ministry work including at Cabrini-Green in Chicago and Prison Ministry.

Survivors include her sons; Jody (Shirlee) Peterson of Davenport, IA, and John Peterson of Moline, IL, daughters; Terry Rada of Chicago, IL, and Elizabeth Kizer of Moline, IL, eight grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Gene Peterson, her son Randy Jones, sisters, Mary Kitto, Margaret Chapman, Lois Cooke and brother, Louis Ingerson.

Family and friends are invited to express online condolences at www.wendtfuneralhome.com


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Dec. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Rock Island National Cemetery
IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
I am so sorry for the loss of Lucy. I am a CNA at Hope Creek and I absolutely loved getting to know Lucy. She was such a sweet & Godly woman. I know she loved her family so much. She will be missed! I am so glad I had the opportunity to get to know her kind soul.
Michelle Aukes
December 14, 2020
Jody and family. So very sorry for your loss. I have not seen your mom in about 5 years but enjoyed visiting with her when she shopped at HyVee
Kathy Serres
December 12, 2020
