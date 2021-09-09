Menu
Lula Mae Minor
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021

Lula Mae (Mills) Minor

March 7, 1945-September 1, 2021

EAST MOLINE-Lula Mae (Mills) Minor, 76, East Moline, Illinois went home to be with her Lord on September 1, 2021. Memorial service will be September 23, 2021 from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. (no funeral) at New Life Fellowship, 2345 19th Street, Moline, IL.

Lula was born March 7, 1945 in Moline, daughter of Arthur and Alma (Hemm) Mills. Memorials may be made to New Life Fellowship.

Lula volunteered with her group "The Faithful Few". They sang traditional hymns in nursing homes every Tuesday for 10 years. She was a caregivier.

She lived in Tucson , AZ for 12 years and Aurora, IL for 9 years. Lula traveled and spoke about losing her son to AIDS for 15 years from 1989 - 2005. Returning to Illinois in 1992 because her dad had cancer.

Lula also wrote a book about the last 16 months of Jim's life - "My Story, Through IT ALL". This book can be found on Amazon Kindle.

She was a member of New Life Fellowship Church since 1992, and very faithful to the Lord and her church. She loved singing for the Lord!

February 2015 Lula started speaking for Stonecroft Ministry. In July 2016 at age 71, she started working for the new Culver's in Silvis - she enjoyed it so much for 2 1/2 years.

Those to remember Lula are her siblings: Patsy (Clark) Swank, Gloria (Doyle) Hoover of MO., Mary Potter, Steve (Bobbi) Mills, Diana Crayne, Robert (Marie) Mills, Betty Moore, all in QC area. Arthur (Trisha) Mills, Penny Mills in Penrose, CO. Sister-in-law Linda Mills in AZ. Many nieces and nephews and countless friends - All who love her so very much!

Those gone before her, was her only child James Arthur Minor, her parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, also a brother David Mills of Aledo, IL.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Memorial service
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
New Life Fellowship
2345 19th Street, Moline, IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I have early memories of lula.I'm so sorry to hear of her passing
David minor,son of lewis minor
Family
November 27, 2021
I knew Lula because she was caretaker for a neighbor of mine. A lovely, Godly woman.
Jeanne Gardner
Friend
September 23, 2021
Lula and I were friends since childhood. She had the kindest heart and immense love for God. She will be greatly missed by the many people whose lives she touched.
Sandra Cline
Friend
September 17, 2021
Lula was the sweetest woman I´ve ever known. Heartfelt condolences to the family
Pamela DeSchepper
Friend
September 14, 2021
On Sept 1st I lost a very close friend and sister in Jesus. I miss her so much already. But at same time I rejoice for Lula being at home with her Jesus and her son Jimmy. She was loved by many. Sending my love, hugs and prayers for her family. Love you Lula.
Julia Holton
Friend
September 9, 2021
