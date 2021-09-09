Lula Mae (Mills) Minor

March 7, 1945-September 1, 2021

EAST MOLINE-Lula Mae (Mills) Minor, 76, East Moline, Illinois went home to be with her Lord on September 1, 2021. Memorial service will be September 23, 2021 from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. (no funeral) at New Life Fellowship, 2345 19th Street, Moline, IL.

Lula was born March 7, 1945 in Moline, daughter of Arthur and Alma (Hemm) Mills. Memorials may be made to New Life Fellowship.

Lula volunteered with her group "The Faithful Few". They sang traditional hymns in nursing homes every Tuesday for 10 years. She was a caregivier.

She lived in Tucson , AZ for 12 years and Aurora, IL for 9 years. Lula traveled and spoke about losing her son to AIDS for 15 years from 1989 - 2005. Returning to Illinois in 1992 because her dad had cancer.

Lula also wrote a book about the last 16 months of Jim's life - "My Story, Through IT ALL". This book can be found on Amazon Kindle.

She was a member of New Life Fellowship Church since 1992, and very faithful to the Lord and her church. She loved singing for the Lord!

February 2015 Lula started speaking for Stonecroft Ministry. In July 2016 at age 71, she started working for the new Culver's in Silvis - she enjoyed it so much for 2 1/2 years.

Those to remember Lula are her siblings: Patsy (Clark) Swank, Gloria (Doyle) Hoover of MO., Mary Potter, Steve (Bobbi) Mills, Diana Crayne, Robert (Marie) Mills, Betty Moore, all in QC area. Arthur (Trisha) Mills, Penny Mills in Penrose, CO. Sister-in-law Linda Mills in AZ. Many nieces and nephews and countless friends - All who love her so very much!

Those gone before her, was her only child James Arthur Minor, her parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, also a brother David Mills of Aledo, IL.