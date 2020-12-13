Lyle E. Decker

March 9, 1932-December 11, 2020

Lyle E. Decker, 88, of Rock Island, formerly of Aledo, IL, passed away December 11, 2020 at Amber Ridge, Moline, IL.

Private live-streamed services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 16, and may be viewed at wheelanpressly.com/milan-live-stream. Private visitation will be one hour prior to services at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan, IL. Burial with military honors will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to the family for a local veterans' organization to be determined later. Social distancing, face masks and capacity limitations will be observed.

Lyle was born March 9, 1932 in Burgess, IL, a son of Charlie and Minnie Decker. Lyle was an Air Force veteran of the Korean War. He was formerly married to Joyce Bewley. He later married Maxine Beasley Taylor in 1982. She preceded him in death in 2008.

A man of many talents, Lyle worked at Bear Manufacturing, Material Products, Tri-City Manufacturing, owned Decker's Welding, and did upholstery work. He was a law enforcement officer with the Mercer County Sheriff Dept. and for the Aledo Police Dept.

He was a member of the Illinois Police Association. He loved camping, fishing, playing pool, going to casinos with his daughters, and wintering in Arizona.

Surviviing are his daughters, Christine Palmer, Mesa, AZ, Kathy (Kurt) Gehn, Geneseo, IL, Cindy Miller, Payson, AZ; stepchildren, Albert "Butch" (Karen) Taylor, Mesa, AZ, Sandy Conklin, Coal Valley, IL; grandchildren, Deena Bradford, Tara Carr, Justin (Amy) Fowler, Honesty (Dewey) Trobaugh, Christopher (Trish) Reed, Kyle Tharp, Matthew (Micheala) Gehn, Sean Flynn, Casey Flynn; fourteen great grandchildren; two great-great grandsons; and numerous nieces, nephews, and additional family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; grandson, Brandon Gehn; brothers, Bert, Arvid, Lee, Charles, and Cletus Decker; and sister, Lila Bloomfield.

Online condolences may be left at wheelanpressly.com