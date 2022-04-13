Menu
Lyle E. Lohse
1933 - 2022
BORN
1933
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Schroder Mortuary - Silvis
701 1st Ave
Silvis, IL
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 14 2022
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Schroder Mortuary - Silvis
Lyle E. Lohse

May 1, 1933-April 11, 2022

SILVIS-Lyle E. Lohse, 88, of Silvis, IL, passed away April 11, 2022 at Illini Restorative Care Center, Silvis, IL.

Visitation will be 4-7pm Thursday, April 14, at Schroder Mortuary, Silvis. Funeral services will be private. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Memorials may be made to Christ Church – Silvis Methodist Food Pantry.

Lyle was born May 1, 1933, in Jackson, MN, to Elmer and Marie (Thee) Lohse. Lyle was a graduate of United Township High School. He served in the Army during the Korean Conflict. Lyle married Patricia Bruegger December 3, 1955, in Silvis, IL. He worked as a grocery foreman at Eagle's Warehouse for thirty-seven years. Lyle was a proud Silvis servant, serving as an alderman for twelve years before he became Mayor of Silvis in 1997 and served the City until 2009. Lyle was instrumental in bringing the TPC Deere Run to Silvis. Lyle was also on the Silvis School Board and the Silvis Park Board, and was a member of Christ United Methodist Church, Silvis.

Survivors include his sons Daniel Lohse and Richard (Maria) Lohse, both of Silvis; grandchildren Andrew (Sarah) Lohse, and Katharine (Nile) Lohse; great grandchildren Vivien Lohse and Eliza Lohse; a brother Don (Sue) Lohse of Geneseo.

Lyle was preceded in death by his wife and four brothers.

Online condolences may be made at www.schrodermortuary.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Apr. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
14
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Schroder Mortuary - Silvis
701 1st Ave, Silvis, IL
