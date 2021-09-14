Menu
Lyle James Osborne
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021

Lyle James Osborne

November 26, 1953-September 12, 2021

Lyle James Osborne, 67 formerly of Rock Island, Illinois, passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021 at the Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria, Illinois. Cremation rites will be accorded and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Lyle was born on November 26, 1953 to Thurston Lyle Osborne and Doris Elizabeth (Hannah) Osborne. He was a graduate of Rock Island High School. Lyle worked for many years as an Area Line Supervisor and Storm Boss, eventually retiring from Entergy as a supervisor. He was an avid boater and enjoyed traveling.

He is survived by his wife, Teresa Renee (Moree) Osborne of Gilmer, Texas; children, Eric (Tabitha) Osborne of Alpha, Illinois, Chad (Erin) Osborne of Eldridge, Iowa, Andrew Cheri, Adam Cheri, Emily Cheri all of California; step-children, Desiree (Cody) Yarolem of Gilmer, Texas, Donnie (Brooke) Yarolem of Gilmer, Texas, Jezz Thompson of Gilmer Texas, Weslee Yarlem of Prairieville, Louisiana; several grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; and 1 brother, Lester Osborne of North Carolina.

He was preceded in death by his parents.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 14, 2021.
This mean meant the world to me, he was my best friend. I´m so thankful to have had him in my life. Here´s a few pictures of our journey together
We miss you and love you!!
Dear Jezz and Family Our family is deeply sorry for your loss. Keeping you all in our prayers. May all your tomorrows be brighter.
Rest In Peace dad... forever in our hearts and always in our memories we love you and miss you thank you for stepping up and being the man we needed thank you for the advice and the guidance from walking me down the isle to being a grandfather to my kids and a dad and role model to all of us I know at times it wasn´t easy but you were one of the strongest and smartest men I´ve ever met and I love you
