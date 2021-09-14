Lyle James Osborne

November 26, 1953-September 12, 2021

Lyle James Osborne, 67 formerly of Rock Island, Illinois, passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021 at the Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria, Illinois. Cremation rites will be accorded and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Lyle was born on November 26, 1953 to Thurston Lyle Osborne and Doris Elizabeth (Hannah) Osborne. He was a graduate of Rock Island High School. Lyle worked for many years as an Area Line Supervisor and Storm Boss, eventually retiring from Entergy as a supervisor. He was an avid boater and enjoyed traveling.

He is survived by his wife, Teresa Renee (Moree) Osborne of Gilmer, Texas; children, Eric (Tabitha) Osborne of Alpha, Illinois, Chad (Erin) Osborne of Eldridge, Iowa, Andrew Cheri, Adam Cheri, Emily Cheri all of California; step-children, Desiree (Cody) Yarolem of Gilmer, Texas, Donnie (Brooke) Yarolem of Gilmer, Texas, Jezz Thompson of Gilmer Texas, Weslee Yarlem of Prairieville, Louisiana; several grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; and 1 brother, Lester Osborne of North Carolina.

He was preceded in death by his parents.