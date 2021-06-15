Lyle T. Torrence

December 16, 1950-June 13, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-Lyle T. Torrence, 70, of Rock Island, Ill., passed away Sunday June 13, 2021 in Rock Island.

No services are planned at this time. A memorial service and celebration of his life will be at a later date. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Lyle was born December 16, 1950 in LaHarpe, Illinois, son of Roger and Betty Torrence.

He was a mechanic for many years and member of Laborer's Local 309, Rock Island.

He was the #1 Chicago Cubs Fan, Automobile Enthusiast, Greatest Dad, Grandpa, Brother, friend.

Those left behind to cherish his memory are his children, Tim Torrence, Rock Island, Denise Torrence, Rock Island, Brandi Torrence, Rock Island, Heather Torrence, North Liberty, Iowa, and Jesse MacDonald, Centerville, Iowa; grandchildren, Nicole Pickens, Chyenne Rapp, Tori Rapp, Chelsi Torrence, Devin Randall, Cameron Bergheger, Annika Bergheger and Aiden Bodenstadt; great grandchildren, Bryant, Jace, Leo and Maizie; brothers, Michael (Monica) Torrence, Clarksville, Tenn., Scott (Joanne) Torrence, Davenport, Patrick (Becky) Torrence, Rock Island and David Torrence, Monroe, Mich.; numerous nieces, nephews, other family and many life-long friends.

Lyle was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Rogene Torrence and Rita Hendon; and his loyal companion "Spade".

