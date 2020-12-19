Lynette E. Cameron

July 12, 1924-December 18, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Lynette E. Cameron, 96, of Rock Island, passed away Friday, December 18, 2020 at Silver Cross Nursing Center, Rock Island. Cremation rites have been accorded. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island is assisting the family.

Lynette was born on July 12, 1924 in Rock Island, a daughter of Frank Cameron and Hazel (Cameron) Mayne. She worked as a secretary at Royal Neighbors of America. Lynette enjoyed bowling and traveling.

Survivors include her sister, Pat VanZandbergen; brother, Forrest "Bert" Mayne; and several nieces and nephews.

Lynette was preceded in death by her parents.

