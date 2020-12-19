Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lynette E. Cameron
1924 - 2020
BORN
1924
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
3030 7th Ave
Rock Island, IL

Lynette E. Cameron

July 12, 1924-December 18, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Lynette E. Cameron, 96, of Rock Island, passed away Friday, December 18, 2020 at Silver Cross Nursing Center, Rock Island. Cremation rites have been accorded. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island is assisting the family.

Lynette was born on July 12, 1924 in Rock Island, a daughter of Frank Cameron and Hazel (Cameron) Mayne. She worked as a secretary at Royal Neighbors of America. Lynette enjoyed bowling and traveling.

Survivors include her sister, Pat VanZandbergen; brother, Forrest "Bert" Mayne; and several nieces and nephews.

Lynette was preceded in death by her parents.

Online condolences may be left at www.wheelanpressly.com


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.