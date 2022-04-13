Menu
Lynne A. Vinar

August 4, 1940-April 12, 2022

MOLINE-Lynne A. Vinar, 81, of Moline passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Allure of Moline.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at Hebrew Cemetery, Rock Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in care of Congregation Beth Israel at the Tri City Jewish Center or to the American Cancer Society.

Lynne was born on August 4, 1940 in Dubuque, IA, the daughter of Paul and Bee (Blustein) Seigel. She married Phillip Vinar on September 19, 1959 and he preceded her in death. Lynne most recently worked as a cashier for Kimberly Car City in Davenport. She was a member of the Tri City Jewish Center, where she was a part of the Pioneer Women and the Beth Israel Sisterhood. She also volunteered as a candy striper at the old Franciscan Hospital in Rock Island. Her hobbies included needlework and spending time with friends and family.

Those left to cherish her memory include her sons, Steven Vinar, Bettendorf and Jeffrey (Donna) Vinar, Davenport; and grandchildren, Sarah Vinar, Joshua (Adrianna) Vinar, Benjamin (Kayla) Vinar and Rachel Vinar.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Phillip; parents; granddaughter, Stephanie Vinar; and daughter-in-law, Tammy Vinar.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.wheelanpressly.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Apr. 13, 2022.
