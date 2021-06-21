Menu
Mabel C. Krambeck
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street
East Moline, IL

Mabel C. Krambeck

July 22/23, 1947-June 17, 2021

SILVIS-Mabel C. Krambeck, 73, of Silvis, passed away Thursday June 17, 2021 at her home.

Graveside services are 10:30AM Wednesday June 23, 2021 at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. There is no public visitation. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to the family. Van Hoe Funeral Home, Ltd., East Moline is in charge of arrangements.

Mabel was born July 22/23, 1947 in Unionville, MO, a daughter of Lancet and Mabel (Thorn) Anders. She married Herbert Krambeck on January 25, 1966 in Silvis. He passed away in 2013.

She was a lifelong artist, loved babysitting children, gardening, flowers especially roses, and spending time with her family and grandkids.

She was a member of Bible Holiness Church in East Moline and a former member of the Left Bank Art League.

Survivors include her children: Larry (Jennifer) Krambeck of Silvis; Terry (Jeni) Krambeck of Muscatine; Tanya (Brian) Langerman of Moline; 6-grandchildren; 6-great-grandchildren; a sister: Crystal Govas of Grayslake, IL, brother: Les (Jo) Anders of Olympia, WA; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, 7 brothers, and 3 sisters.

A special thank-you to her granddaughter Audrey for taking such good care of her. Also thank you to her Unity Point Hospice Team.

Condolences may be shared with the family online at: www.vanhoe.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jun. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
23
Graveside service
10:30a.m.
Greenview Memorial Gardens
East Moline, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
