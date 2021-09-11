Maisie L. Kramer

November 26, 1927-September 9, 2021

PROPHETSTOWN-Maisie L. Kramer, 93, of Prophetstown, IL, died Thursday, September 9, 2021 at MercyOne Medical Center in Clinton, IA.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Riverside Cemetery in Prophetstown. There will be no visitation. The Bosma-Gibson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Memorials to Allure of Prophetstown and the Prophetstown Historical Society have been established.

Maisie was born November 26, 1927 in Kewanee, IL to Ernest and Grace (Carter) Swanson. She was a 1945 graduate of Kewanee High School. On November 6, 1948 she married James L. Kramer in Kewanee. He died May 16, 2018. Maisie was a switchboard operator for the Galva Telephone Company, and then at CGH Medical Center in Sterling, IL. She volunteered at Sauk Valley Community College ordering books for the students. She was a member of the Prophetstown United Methodist Church, where she served on several church committees, and also was a past president of the United Methodist Women. Maisie was a member and past Worthy Matron with the Order of the Eastern Star, a member of the Prophetstown Historical Society, and a volunteer at the former Prophets Riverview Good Samaritan Society. She enjoyed restoring furniture, traveling, visiting family, and especially cherished spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include one daughter, Michelle Kramer of Bryan, TX; two sons, Michael (Dyan) Kramer of Clinton, IA and Kevin Kramer of Prophetstown; three grandchildren, Zachary Allen, Ella Kramer and Clare Kramer.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James; three sisters, Violet Welbourne, Bette Ellis and Nellie Schieler; three brothers, Dale, Leonard and Phillip Swanson.

