Maisie L. Kramer
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Kewanee High School
FUNERAL HOME
Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home
1500 10th Ave
Fulton, IL

Maisie L. Kramer

November 26, 1927-September 9, 2021

PROPHETSTOWN-Maisie L. Kramer, 93, of Prophetstown, IL, died Thursday, September 9, 2021 at MercyOne Medical Center in Clinton, IA.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Riverside Cemetery in Prophetstown. There will be no visitation. The Bosma-Gibson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Memorials to Allure of Prophetstown and the Prophetstown Historical Society have been established.

Maisie was born November 26, 1927 in Kewanee, IL to Ernest and Grace (Carter) Swanson. She was a 1945 graduate of Kewanee High School. On November 6, 1948 she married James L. Kramer in Kewanee. He died May 16, 2018. Maisie was a switchboard operator for the Galva Telephone Company, and then at CGH Medical Center in Sterling, IL. She volunteered at Sauk Valley Community College ordering books for the students. She was a member of the Prophetstown United Methodist Church, where she served on several church committees, and also was a past president of the United Methodist Women. Maisie was a member and past Worthy Matron with the Order of the Eastern Star, a member of the Prophetstown Historical Society, and a volunteer at the former Prophets Riverview Good Samaritan Society. She enjoyed restoring furniture, traveling, visiting family, and especially cherished spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include one daughter, Michelle Kramer of Bryan, TX; two sons, Michael (Dyan) Kramer of Clinton, IA and Kevin Kramer of Prophetstown; three grandchildren, Zachary Allen, Ella Kramer and Clare Kramer.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James; three sisters, Violet Welbourne, Bette Ellis and Nellie Schieler; three brothers, Dale, Leonard and Phillip Swanson.

To send online condolences go to www.bosmagibson.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
15
Graveside service
11:30a.m.
Riverside Cemetery
Prophetstown, IL
Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Michelle, Michael, Kevin, and families, I am sorry for your loss of your Mother, Maisie (and your Dad, Jim `18). I hope you find peace and comfort in your memories of them, your faith, and in your love for one another. Your folks were long time friends of my parents, David (`16), and Elaine (`90) Kermeen of Galva and later of Tampico, IL. Our Mothers worked together as operators at the Galva Phone Company long, long ago. Mom always enjoyed Maisie´s sense of humor and fun. She often shared the story of working with your Mom the day of a car fire in Galva. When the fire siren went off, people would call the operator to ask, "where´s the fire?" For each call they´d plug in and say, "car on fire in front of the candy shop!" Disconnect and plug into the next call and repeat They did this so often and so fast that day they started stumbling over their words and then laughing so hard they had to stop taking calls for a while. Your Dad graciously served as a pallbearer for Mom. Were they still here, I know my folks would be reaching out to you on your Mother´s passing, your parents meant a lot to them. Bless you all. Peg -Madison, WI
Peg Kermeen
September 13, 2021
