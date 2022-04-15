Menu
Marc A. Moore
ABOUT
Rock Island High School
FUNERAL HOME
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
3030 7th Ave
Rock Island, IL

Marc A. Moore

July 4, 1958-April 9, 2022

ROCK ISLAND-Marc A. Moore, 63, of Rock Island, passed away Saturday, April 9, 2022 at his residence.

Funeral service will be 1:00 pm on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island and Livestreamed at https://www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Inurnment will be at Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to the family.

Marc was born on July 4, 1958 in Rock Island, the son of LaVance and Barbara (Holland) Moore. He was born and raised in Rock Island, IL and was known and loved by many. Marc graduated from Rock Island High School in 1976. He enjoyed listening to music of all kinds and was an avid chess player and taught his nephews to play. He loved spending time with family and friends.

Marc is survived by his siblings, Michael Moore, Rodney (Nancy) Moore, Shellie Moore Guy, and Beth Anne (Jeff) Lam; aunts, Hazel Moore, Dora Holland and Mary Alice Houston; uncles, Johnny Barnes and Glen Holland; special first cousins, Larry Holland and Dale Foulks; nieces and nephews, George, John, DeShawn, Machelle and Lachelle Guy; Jeffery, Stephen and Cherie Lam, Bethany Moore and Robert Troupe, several great nieces and nephews, and many cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Apr. 15, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
