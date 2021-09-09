Marcella Ruth (Ludwig) Miller

August 18, 1924-August 28, 2021

Marcella Ruth (Ludwig) Miller, 97, passed August 28, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, John, after 71 years of marriage; parents Edward and Louise Ludwig; and two sisters, Dolores Goold and Shirley Ludwig. She is survived by her four children, David (Deborah), John Douglas, Edward Scott (Helen) Miller and Susan Miller Busch (Alan); four grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Marcella was born in Rock Island, IL and was later employed by Ophthalmologist Dr. Joseph Leinfelder. She was a member of Bethany Baptist Church, Moline. In 1977 Marcella and John retired to St Petersburg, FL. They are missed.