Marcella Ruth Miller

Marcella Ruth (Ludwig) Miller

August 18, 1924-August 28, 2021

Marcella Ruth (Ludwig) Miller, 97, passed August 28, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, John, after 71 years of marriage; parents Edward and Louise Ludwig; and two sisters, Dolores Goold and Shirley Ludwig. She is survived by her four children, David (Deborah), John Douglas, Edward Scott (Helen) Miller and Susan Miller Busch (Alan); four grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Marcella was born in Rock Island, IL and was later employed by Ophthalmologist Dr. Joseph Leinfelder. She was a member of Bethany Baptist Church, Moline. In 1977 Marcella and John retired to St Petersburg, FL. They are missed.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 9, 2021.
Aunt Mar was always a very special aunt...gentile in spirit, loving, and enjoyable to talk with. My love and prayers to her family.
Julie McDougal
Family
September 9, 2021
May all your beautiful and precious memories of Marcella Ruth fill your hearts, and pray God gives you comfort, peace and strength.
Jo H.
September 8, 2021
