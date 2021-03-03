Marcella "Marcy" Nelson

March 23, 1927-March 1, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-Marcella "Marcy" Nelson, 93, formerly of Rock Island, died, Monday, March 1, 2021 at her daughter's home in Blue Grass, Iowa. A private family graveside service will take place at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. In lieu of flowers and in respecting Marcy's wishes, the family requests that those wishing to express sympathy give someone, "a smile and a kind word." Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan, is assisting.

Marcy was born on March 23, 1927 in Leopolis, Wisc., a daughter of Jacob and Barbara Kutil Klement. She graduated from Marion High School in Marion, Wisc. in 1944. Marcy married Vernon Johnston on March 30, 1948 in Waukegan, Ill. Together they had eight children. He died on April 25, 1978. She married Kenneth Nelson on December 30, 1985 in Las Vegas, Nev. He died on December 16, 2007.

Marcy worked at the Cove in Andalusia, Trulson's Apple Orchard, rural Milan and the Davenport Farmer's Market.

Marcy loved to spend time with her kids and grandkids. Her family was her life. In earlier years she loved BINGO, playing cards and gardening, both vegetables and flowers. She loved working the Farmer's Market in Davenport.

Marcy was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Milan.

Survivors include her children, Margaret (Allen) Wilson, Carol Muilenburg, Barbara Buhle, John (Lynde) Johnston, Joe (Dina) Johnston and Ann (David) Rosales; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and son-in-law, Gary Willits, Rock Island.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, son, George Johnston, daughter, Dorothy Willits, son-in-law, Dean Buhle, five brothers and their wives and two sisters and their husbands.

The family would like to thank the nurses and doctors on 4th floor south at Trinity, Rock Island and Father Joe Baker from St. Ambrose.

Online condolences at wheelanpressly.com.