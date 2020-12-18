Marcia L. Edwards

October 11, 1942-December 16, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Marcia L. Edwards, 78, of Rock Island, Illinois, formerly of Matherville, Illinois, died Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at St. Anthony's Nursing and Rehab, Rock Island, surrounded by family.

Services will be held in the spring and announced at a later date. Burial is in St. John's Catholic Cemetery, Viola. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Sacred Heart Food Pantry.

The former Marcia Lynne Surr was born October 11, 1942, in St. Anthony's Hospital, Rock Island, to John and Mary (Basala) Surr. She graduated from Sherrard High School in 1961, and married John Edwards on April 16, 1961, in Aledo, Illinois. He died August 26, 1984.

Marcia loved working with children, most recently at Head Start, and worked at Navy Exchanges in the cities she lived around the country while her husband was in the U.S. Navy.

She was an active member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Rock Island, and was a Girl Scout leader. She enjoyed knitting, gardening, water aerobics and traveling. Above all else, family and friends were the most important thing to Marcia, especially her grandchildren.

Marcia was a devoted wife and mother, a three-time cancer survivor, and will be missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by children, Johnna (David) Malnar of Surprise, Arizona, Joseph (Julie Rind) Edwards of Rock Island, and Janette Edwards of Davenport; grandchildren, John (Tara) Malnar, Malory Malnar, Tabreania (Sonny) Wheeler, Michael Edwards, Megan Lundgren, Lee Swank, Catherine (Jay) Bonner, Cortney (Jason) Dvorak, and Wesley Klann; nine great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Irene Robinson of Rock Island, and Maridee Goben of Sahuarita, Arizona; and many close friends including Gloria, Harold, Carol, and Evelyn. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Julie Anne Klann; and brother, Jack Surr.

