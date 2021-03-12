Marcia Jean Taylor

December 14, 1927-March 9, 2021

MOLINE-Marcia Jean Taylor, aged 93, of Moline, IL, peacefully passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf, IA. She was born on December 14,1927, in Galesburg, Illinois.

Services will be at Christ Anglican Church 1717 - 8th Avenue, Moline, IL, Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., with visitation at 10:00 a.m. one hour before the service.

Marcia attended Northwestern University in Chicago for nurses training, where she met her future husband, Gordon Lee Taylor, who was in dental school at the University during the same time. They were married in 1947.

She attended the First Congregational Church and subsequently Christ Anglican Church, both in Moline. As she raised her four children, she enjoyed playing bridge and working in her garden. She was a member of the Quad Cities Garden Club. But her lifelong passion was quilting, being a member of the Quad Cities Quilting Club. Her eye for color and dedication to detail allowed her to create hundreds of quilted treasures.

She was preceded in death by her husband (Gordon Lee Taylor DDS) and daughter (Pamela Taylor ND).

Her surviving relatives are her sons Andrew J. Taylor (St. Paul, MN), Chris Taylor, and wife Michele (Moline), and Beth Taylor (Moline). Her grandchildren are Lisa (Jeremiah) Newberry, Paul Taylor, Zach Taylor, Jake Taylor, and great-grandchildren Paul, Logan, and Gus.

The family would like to thank Genesis Hospice for their incredible home care services and Genesis Clarissa C.

Cook Hospice House.

Family and friends are invited to express online condolences at www.wendtfuneralhome.com.