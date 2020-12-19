Marcia Sue (Guthrie) Taylor

September 2, 1953-December 17, 2020

On December 17, 2020, Marcia Sue (Guthrie) Taylor passed away at the age of 67. She was born on September 2, 1953, as the third of four children to Richard and Charlene (Beers) Guthrie in Rock Island, IL. Her journey through life ended in Rock Island with health complications unrelated to the pandemic.

Marcia graduated from Rock Island High School, Class of 1971. She worked in office management and accounting, and even spent time as an environmental scientist. She loved nature, animals, and had a special place in her heart for Great Danes. She could often be found tending to her garden, especially in preparation for making pickles, which she shared abundantly.

Her parents preceded her in death, and she is survived by her children, Raye (Trevor) Taylor, St. Paul, MN., and Jacob Taylor, Bossier City, LA.; grandchildren, Gwenevere Taylor, Duluth, MN.; She is also survived by her siblings and their families, Drucilla Smith, Creve Coeur, IL., Brian (Rebecca) Guthrie, Coal Valley, IL., and Kevin (Connie) Guthrie, Rock Island; special friends, Jackie and Tom Ridgway and their sons, James and Joshua, of Davenport; and Steve and Erin Fuhlman, Davenport.

Due to current pandemic restriction, services will be postponed. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island is assisting the family.

