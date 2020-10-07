Menu
Marcus Kelly

June 20, 1986-October 1, 2020

Bettendorf - Marcus Kelly, 34, of Bettendorf, died Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Funeral service will be at 12:00 pm (Noon) on Friday, October 9, 2020 at the Word of Life Church, 1804 7th Ave., Rock Island. Visitation will be 10:00 am until service time at the church. Memorials to the family. All visitors will be required to wear a face mask and social distance.

Marcus is survived by his mother and stepfather, Marilyn and Charles McCauley; father, Willard Kelly; 3 children; 3 brothers; grandparents; fiancé, Jasmine.

Full obituary and condolences at www.wheelanpressly.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
