Marcus Kelly
1986 - 2020
BORN
1986
DIED
2020

Marcus Kelly

June 20, 1986-October 1, 2020

Bettendorf - Marcus Kelly, 34, of Bettendorf, died Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Funeral service will be at 12:00 pm (Noon) on Friday, October 9, 2020 at the Word of Life Church, 1804 7th Ave., Rock Island. Visitation will be 10:00 am until service time at the church. Memorials to the family. All visitors will be required to wear a face mask and social distance.

Marcus is survived by his mother and stepfather, Marilyn and Charles McCauley; father, Willard Kelly; 3 children; 3 brothers; grandparents; fiancé, Jasmine.

Full obituary and condolences at www.wheelanpressly.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Visitation
11:00a.m.
Word of Life Church,
1804 7th Ave.,, Rock Island., Illinois
Oct
9
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Word of Life Church,
1804 7th Ave., Rock Island, Illinois
Funeral services provided by:
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
He was a very kind young man. It was my pleasure to have known him. My deepest sympathy to his family!
Debra Daehn
October 3, 2020