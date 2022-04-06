Menu
Mardell Peterson Nordholm
1943 - 2022
BORN
1943
DIED
2022

Mardell Peterson Nordholm

June 26, 1943-March 26, 2022

Mardell Peterson Nordholm passed away on March 26, 2022 in Venice, Florida. Per her wishes there will be no services.

She was born June 26, 1943. Survivors include her twin sister Marsha Kurth (Charles), brother Kevin Peterson (Kim), nephew Dale Kurth (Teresa), niece Denies Williamson (Glen), nephew Daniel Kurth, nephew Roy Peterson, niece Melissa Bernhart (Matt), 7 great nieces and nephews, 1 great great niece,1 great great nephew and cousins Steven and Rita Warren of Venice, Florida.

She was preceded in death by her parents Roy and LaVerne Peterson and grandparents.

Memorials may be made to: A Little Bit of Country Dog Rescue. Licensed 501c3, non profit. Donations are tax deductible. 3457-175th St., Weaver, Iowa 52658. Pay Pal Account is [email protected]


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Apr. 6, 2022.
