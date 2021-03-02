Margaret I. Hasty

March 6, 1921-February 28, 2021

BETTENDORF-Margaret I. Hasty, 99, a resident of The Fountains in Bettendorf, formerly of Moline, passed away Sunday February 28, 2021 at her residence.

Margaret was born March 6, 1921 in Andalusia, the daughter of Pardon and Beulah (Wood) Johnson. She graduated from Rock Island High School, and attended Moline Public Hospital's Nurses training. She married Edward J. Hasty on September 8, 1941. Ed had received the call for deployment during WWII, and they wanted to be married before he left, so they were married in St. Louis, MO with their parents by their side. In those days ladies could not be married and attend nurses training, so Margaret had to discontinue her training. After Ed returned home safely from the service, Margaret and Ed founded Hasty's Service Inc., in Moline and East Moline. They owned service stations and parts warehouses serving the Quad-City area for over 50 years. Her beloved Ed passed away in January of 1997.

Margaret was a great woman of faith as was reflected in the life she lived. She and Ed were charter members of Elim Covenant Church. She was a leader, promoting the Gospel through Sunday School, Cradle Roll, Christian Friendliness, and Good News Club which was an after school program. She was past-president of the PTA at Franklin Elementary School. She was an excellent homemaker, cook, and loved to entertain family and friends. She was known as the "turtle lady" for her delicious macadamia nut turtles. She loved time with her family, needle-point, playing cards, taking care of her yard on her John Deere tractor, and had a great love for her Stiletto high heels, wearing them well into her 90's.

Survivors include her children: Jim (Renee) Hasty, Indian Land, SC; and Beverly (Loras) Hart of LeClaire; 7-grandchildren, 6-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sisters: Ruby Sowash, Ethel Sowash; and daughter-in-law: Janice Hasty.

