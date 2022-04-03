Margaret J. Morgan

July 27, 1938-April 1, 2022

ROCK ISLAND-Margaret J. Morgan, 83, of Rock Island, died Friday, April 1, 2022 in Milan. A funeral service will be 11 am Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan. Visitation will be from 10-11 am Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Rose Lawn Cemetery, Moline. Memorials may be made in care of the family.

Margaret was born in Cash, Arkansas on July 27, 1938, a daughter of Louis "Louie" and Iva Brown Smith. She married Frederic Morgan on December 17, 1955 in Abingdon, Ill. He preceded her in death on January 9, 2004.

Margaret worked over 25 years for Miller Container, Rock Island, retiring in 1992.

Those left to cherish her memory include her sons, John (Connie Kay) Morgan, Rock Island and Larry (Michelle) Morgan, Wilton, Iowa; eight grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; brother, JB (Ruthann) Smith, Galesburg; numerous nieces and nephews; and her special friend, Lewis Witworth, Milan.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, son, Jeffery Scott Morgan, siblings, Tom Smith, Bill Smith, Frances Smith, Ronnie Smith and two infants who died at birth, one great-grandchild and a daughter-in-law, Anne Muransky.

