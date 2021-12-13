Margaret "Marge" Jean Rogiers

January 7, 1934-December 5, 2021

Margaret "Marge" Jean Rogiers, age 87, of Phoenix, AZ (formerly Rock Island) passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Hazelwood Manor Assisted Living, Scottsdale, AZ. Per her wishes, there will be no services, and cremation rites were accorded. Private burial will be at a later date.

Marge was born January 7, 1934 in Moline, the middle child of Augusta Neinkark and Alfred Rogiers. She grew up in Moline, attending Sacred Heart until moving to Rock Island. She attended Washington Junior High, graduated from RIHS in 1952 and went to work at Servus Rubber. Marge had a strong love for girls' softball and played on many championship teams, including the Eagles Superettes of Quint City, IA and Glick's Chicks of the Illowa Circuit. After moving to Arizona, Marge spent her 40 year career working for Motorola, becoming a leader in her field. She spent her adventure filled life traveling, cruising, camping, volunteering and spending time with friends and family. She spent many years assisting the Fiesta Bowl and the Phoenix Open.

Those left to cherish her memory include her nieces Linda Harris (Larry) Phoenix; Sharon (Roger) Kirkhove, Moline; Deb (Todd) Slothower, Silvis; Michele (Peter) Doyle, Chicago; her brother and sister-in-law, William and Clara Rogiers, Moline; grandnieces, Melissa, Hannah, Sarah, Caelan, Kiera; grandnephew, Jared; and good friend Priscilla, AZ.

Marge was preceded in death by her parents, sister and brother-in-law, Marilyn and Louis Bobbitt, and good friend, Roseanne Chambers.