Margaret "Maggie" V. Stottler Bahnks

May 29, 1929-December 2, 2020

EAST MOLINE-Margaret "Maggie" V. Stottler Bahnks, 91, of East Moline passed away December 2, 2020 at Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline.

Graveside services will be 11am Monday, December 7, 2020 at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Memorials may be made directly to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Schroder Mortuary, Silvis is assisting the family with arrangements.

Maggie was born May 29, 1929 in Carlinville Illinois as one of 10 children. She graduated from Geneseo High School and worked for John Deere for 36 years retiring in 1984 as an executive secretary for Deere & Company. Maggie had been a member of Rock River Chapter of National Secretaries Association. She served on almost every committee of this chapter including President. In 1968 she received the honor of being selected as "Secretary of the Year of Rock River Chapter. She was also a member of the Pilot Club of Moline.

Maggie was also a devout member of the Rose Chapter No. 626 (Silvis) Order of the Eastern Star where she served in many roles including Worthy Matron, Grand Marshal of Illinois, and received many honors. Maggie also served as President of the A.M.B. Illinois Club which convenes in Chicago and which is the hub of all area clubs throughout the state. Retiring in 1984 Maggie spent 24 years in Mesa, Arizona golfing and socializing with the love of her life husband Ben.

Left to honor her memory include her sisters Yvonne Hoover and Marie Douglas. Her sisters-in-law Betty Christensen, Lavona Bahnks, Pat Bahnks, Sharon (Jim) DeBo, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Bennie, her parents and siblings, Paul, Pauline, Mason, Truman, Danny, Emmett, and Roy, who recently passed away.

Many thanks to all who cared for Maggie.

