Margaret M. (Van Ooteghem) Wadsworth

August 8, 1926-March 27, 2022

ROCK ISLAND-Margaret M. (Van Ooteghem) Wadsworth, 95, of Rock Island passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022 at home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island. The mass can viewed online at https://vimeo.com/693151078. Visitation will be one-hour prior from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to St. Pius X Catholic Church, Alleman High School, or Jordan Catholic School.

Margaret Wadsworth was born on August 8, 1926 at Moline Public Hospital. She was the daughter of Camiel and Celina (Pieters) Van Ooteghem. She married William J. Wadsworth on August 14, 1948 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Rock Island and he preceded her in death on July 8, 2020.

In earlier years she worked at the Augustana College Pharmacy, Rock Island Arsenal, and Bituminous Insurance Company. She retired from the Rock Island County Health Care Center, where she had been the Activity Director, Admitting Clerk and Volunteer Coordinator.

She was very involved over the years holding numerous offices in both church and school organizations. She twice received the Community Service Award given by the Ladies Auxiliary of Camp 26, Modern Woodmen of America for outstanding volunteer work in the community and in 1977 was the finalist chosen to receive the Diana Award given by the Epsilon Sigma Alpha Sorority, which was given for their outstanding service in various areas to benefit others and exemplified in her daily life the qualities of love, faith and courage. In 1984, she was selected as KRVR Quad Cities of the day for her contribution to the community.

Margaret was a charter member of St. Pius X Catholic Church, where she served on the parish council and as a Eucharistic Minister in 1978. She was the first woman in the Eucharistic Ministers group. Margaret was also the president of the altar and rosary society several times and of circle #4. In addition, she was active at the Belgium Culture Center, where she volunteered in the gift shop and helped with the waffle breakfast for 12 years.

In 2004, she received the Marquette Award for her dedicated service to the Diocese of Peoria. She received a certificate as a finalist for Church Basement Lady of the year 2009, sponsored by Circa 21 Dinner Playhouse in honor of her dedication to St. Pius X Catholic Church. In 2015, Margaret received a certificate of appreciation by the Center for Belgian Culture in recognition of outstanding service.

She had great love and appreciation for her husband, children, grandchildren and her many friends.

Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Mary Ellen and Jerry Taylor, Milan; son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Diane Wadsworth, Coal Valley; grandchildren, Ryan (Amy) Taylor, Davenport, Bridget (Brad) North, Minooka, IL, Sarah Wadsworth, Schaumburg, IL, Ashley (Adam) Christiansen, Huxley, IA, and Amber (Joe) Kauzlarich, East Moline; great grandchildren, Joshusa, Parker, Brianna, Brydon, Cameron, Cole; great grandchildren, Olivia and Payne; and dear friend, Laury Larson.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; sons, Michael and Marvin; and brother, Charlie Van Ooteghem.

