Margo Francque

August 25, 1952-December 9, 2021

Margo Lee Francque, 69, of Moline passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2021 at Unity Point Trinity, Moline.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10am, Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Sacred Heart Church, Moline. Visitation will be 4-7pm Monday at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111 – 1st A, Moline. Burial will be at Moline Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alleman High School, Moline Boosters or Jordan Catholic School.

Margo was born August 25, 1952 in Moline, the daughter of John and Marjorie (Broadfoot) Lannoo. She married Gary Francque on January 20, 1973 at St. Pius X Church, Rock Island.

Margo was a 1970 graduate from Alleman High School where she excelled in GAA girls sports and varsity cheerleading. She retired from Moline School District 40 as a computer lab manager. She previously worked at Illinois Bell telephone company as an operator.

Margo was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Moline. Above everything else, she loved her children and grandchildren, and was an avid St. Louis Cardinal fan.

Survivors include her husband, Gary; children, Jason Francque, Moline, and Jennifer (Mitch) Heckenkamp, Coal Valley; grandchildren, Trevor Francque, Connor Francque, Cullen Heckenkamp, and Virdiana (Hector) Calix; sisters, Janice Veys, Rock Island and Linda Rose, Fort Davis, TX. She was preceded in death by her nephew, Rik Veys.

