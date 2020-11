Margrette E. Utech, 100, of Washington, Iowa, formerly of Springfield, IL, and Cambridge, IL, died November 17, 2020 at Halcyon House in Washington. IA. Arrangements: Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremations Services, Cambridge.



Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Nov. 19, 2020.