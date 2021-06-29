Marguerita Selle Lawson

February 18, 1932-June 26, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-Marguerita Selle Lawson, 89, of Rock Island, died Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline. Services will be 1 pm Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan. Visitation will be an hour prior to service time at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made in care of the ARC of the Quad Cities.

Marguerita was born in Geneseo, Illinois on February 18, 1932, a daughter of Raymond and Elizabeth VanVooren Brall. She was raised by her aunt.

Marguerita married Donald Lawson on October 31, 1970 in Moline, Illinois. He preceded her in death on April 11, 2013.

She was a registered nurse working for various hospitals in the Quad City area during her career. After retirement, Marguerita spent time volunteering for Special Olympics and the ARC of the Quad Cities.

Marguerita was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Moline.

She enjoyed taking trips with her husband and son, Stanley.

Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Stanley Lawson, Rock Island; brother, Harry Brall, Rock Island; and sister, Catherine Thompson, Geneseo.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and siblings, Edna, Charles and Alice.

Online condolences, memories and expressions of sympathy may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.