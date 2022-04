Marguerite June Vavrosky

MILAN-Marguerite J Vavrosky, 76 of Milan went home to Jesus surrounded by her family on June 16th after a short battle with cancer.

Services will be held at Edgewood Baptist church on June 29th at 11 am with lunching to follow.

She is survived by her husband Joseph of 58 yrs, A daughter Tracy (Allan ) English of milan, Troy Vavrosky of Geneseo, Terry (Lori) Vavrosky of Geneseo, Robert (Destiny) Vavrosky of Reynolds , 10 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.