Maria Elena Soliz
1957 - 2021
1957
2021
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street
East Moline, IL

Maria Elena Soliz

November 28, 1957-March 2, 2021

EAST MOLINE-Funeral services for Maria Elena Soliz, 63, of East Moline, IL, will be live streamed 10am Monday, March 8, 2021, at https://www.facebook.com/VanHoeFuneralHome/. Entombment will be in St. Mary's Mausoleum, East Moline. Visitation will be 2-5 pm Sunday at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Anyone wishing to attend must wear face coverings and respect social distancing.

Maria passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at her daughter's home in Milan.

Maria was born November 28, 1957, in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Paul L. and Rita (Rangel) Soliz. She worked for United Airlines at the Quad Cities International Air Port, Moline. Maria enjoyed sewing, crocheting, cooking and baking. She was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Silvis. She was a religious woman who had a deep faith and loved her church. She was a loving mother and grandmother who cherished spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Survivors include her children, Rosa VanDerLinden, Coal Valley, IL, Sara (Daniel) Gutierrez, McAllen, TX, Angelica Torres (Noel Garcia), Milan, and Cristina Diaz, Hammond, IN; grandchildren, Daniel (Gabriela) Gutierrez Jr., Matthew Gutierrez, Vanessa Gutierrez, Jason VanDerLinden II, Joshua VanDerLinden, Jeremiah VanDerLinden, Priscilla Torres, Ramon Torres, Raquel Velez, Natalia A. Velez, Joseph Diaz, Luis Diaz, Sofia Barrios, Araceli Barrios, and Cecilia Barrios; her mother, Rita Soliz, Silvis; siblings, Pauline Soliz, Dixon, IL, Paul (Leticia) Soliz, Chicago, Susan (Miguel) Cruz, Sacramento, CA, Julia Soliz (Santos Salazar), Moline, Phillip (Sarah) Soliz, Sherrard, IL, Angeline Sandoval, East Moline, and Valerie (Gerardo) Vargas, East Moline; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father; an infant son; son, Joseph Velez; and brother-in-law, Tom Sandoval.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to the family.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Mar. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
7
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street, East Moline, IL
Mar
7
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1500 Sixth Street, East, IL
Mar
8
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
IL
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
We are so sorry for your loss. May God surround your family with His love, comfort and peace.
The Vogel Family
March 8, 2021
