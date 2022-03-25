Marian E. Holdsworth

August 8, 1931-March 23, 2022

ALEDO-Marian E. Holdsworth, 90 of Aledo, died Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at her home. Funeral services will be Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 10:30 AM at the Preemption United Methodist Church. Burial will be in Preemption Cemetery. Fellowship with visitation will follow the graveside services in the church fellowship hall. Memorials may be made to the Holdsworth family, for a fund to be established later. Speer Funeral Home, Aledo, is in charge of the arrangements, and condolences may be left at speerfuneralhome.com.

Marian Elaine was born on August 8, 1931, in Dixon, Illinois to James & Ethel (Rhodes) Reed. She married Kenneth Holdsworth on August 27, 1950, in Sherrard, Illinois. Together they farmed in Mercer County, Illinois.

Marian was a dedicated member of the Preemption United Methodist Church where she was a youth leader and taught Sunday and Bible School. She was a member of the Mercer County Farm Bureau Women's Committee and the Illinois State Farm Bureau Women's Committee. She enjoyed travelling with Kenny on their motorcycle, going camping and wintering in Pharr, Texas, where she could indulge herself in reading and quilting. Marian loved to read and was an accomplished artist who shared her talent in oil painting with many. She adored her grandchildren and enjoyed helping them with 4-H projects and attending their school events. Marian loved planning and organizing family gatherings and cherished the time spent together.

Those left to cherish Marian's memory include her husband of 71 years, Kenny; sons: Rick (Deb) Holdsworth, of Sherrard and Keith (David) Holdsworth of Indianapolis, IN; grandchildren: Bill & Brenda Holdsworth and their children: Ethan and Elyse; Rebecca & John Cope and Michael & Sara Holdsworth and daughter, Lena Mary. Marian was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Marvin Reed and sister, Evelyn Shafer.