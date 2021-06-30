Menu
Marianna Hayes
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
3030 7th Ave
Rock Island, IL

Marianna Hayes

May 5, 1940-June 27, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-Marianna Hayes, 81, of Rock Island, passed away suddenly on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at UnityPoint Health - Trinity Rock Island. Visitation will be from 9:30 - 11 am Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Avenue, Milan. A funeral service will be at 11 am Saturday, July 3, 2021 at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made in care of the Hayes family.

Marianna was born in Soldier, Kansas on May 5, 1940, a daughter of George and Lydia K. Steege Beasterfeld. She married Elmer Hayes on November 29, 1959 in Jerseyville, Illinois. He just recently preceded her in death on June 16, 2021.

Marianna made a career as a machinist for Eagle Signal and Red Jacket Manufacturing, both of Davenport, Iowa.

Marianna was member of Edgewood Baptist Church, Rock Island. She was passionate about the AA program, specifically the Camden Serenity Group in Milan for how large a part they played in her life. She enjoyed attending garage and estate sales as well as attending a retiree's luncheon one Tuesday a month with her friends from Eagle Signal.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Bill (Diana) Hayes, Gillespie, Ill., Rita St. Clair, East Moline, Linda (Wes) Ringstaff, Sherrard, Lorie (Danny) Fullington, Milan, Christal (Marc) Zaleski, Rock Island and Jason (LaDawnya) Hayes, Rock Island; 21 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; and brothers, Raymond (Peggy) Beasterfeld and Charles (Mary) Beasterfeld, both of Kansas.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Elmer Hayes, parents, three sisters and three brothers.

Online condolences, memories and expressions of sympathy may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jun. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
3
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory Milan
201 E. 4th Avenue, Milan, IL
Jul
3
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory Milan
201 E. 4th Avenue, Milan, IL
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
Marianne was an amazing woman. I will miss talking to her or seeing her when she would call or come in to Thomas Jefferson School. I'm so sorry for your families loss.
Tracie Spencer
July 1, 2021
