Marianne (Brown) Boenitz

September 28, 1930-March 5, 2021

Marianne (Brown) Boenitz passed away quietly on Friday, March 5, 2021 at the age of ninety.

Marianne, the first-born child of Glenn & Lanore (Sherlock) Brown, was born September 28, 1930 in Marengo, IA.

After spending her early childhood years in this small farming community, the family moved to Silvis, IL when Marianne was a high school freshman. She quickly adapted to her new locale and enrolled at United Township High School, where she met her high school sweetheart, Maury Boenitz. Marianne and Maury graduated in 1948 where she worked for a time in the Sales Department of American Machine & Metals while Maury obtained his Metallurgical Engineering degree from the University of Illinois.

They were married in August 1952 and blessed with five children: David (Christina) resides in Oregon; Donald (Cindy) and Michael (Diane) reside in North Carolina; and daughters, Maura Morgan (Harvey) and Lisa Gastaldi (Vince) reside in South Carolina. Throughout these years, Marianne and Maury lived in several states on the east coast: New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Florida, North and South Carolina.

In addition to raising a growing and active family, Marianne took on other outside endeavors. She was an accomplished seamstress so the free time she had was spent custom-making clothes and reupholstering furniture. Marianne's experience led her to open The Golden Needle, a small sewing and fabric shop in downtown Lenox, which kept her remarkably busy. After several years, the shop was closed when she was offered a sales position at Country Curtains. She worked there till she and Maury decided to retire and move to Florida. They soon realized that the changing seasons were preferable, so they took up residence in Brevard, NC where they remained until moving to Isle of Palms, SC in October of 2013. She and her high school sweetheart traveled the world extensively, driving through every state, embarking on numerous cruises and taking multiple European trips. She will always be known for her adventurous spirit and zest for life.

Marianne was a devoted homemaker, loving mother, and active community member. She and Maury attended many of their children's school and sporting events. She was dedicated to her religious faith and a St. Ann's Catholic Church Ladies Guild supporter in Lenox, MA. She had a genuine interest in others, a wonderful sense of humor, and a kind heart. She will always be remembered as compassionate, a peace-keeper and a loving soul with real midwestern "down to earth" values.

Marianne is predeceased by her husband, Maurice. In addition to her five children, Marianne is survived by her sister, two brothers, nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren. There will be a private viewing for family and friends at McAlister-Smith Funeral Home Saturday, March 13 from 1-3pm and burial at Greenview Memorial Gardens (East Moline, IL) later this summer.

