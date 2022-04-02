Maridee Joan (Edwards) Goben

September 14, 1935-March 15, 2022

Maridee Joan (Edwards) Goben, 86, of Green Valley, Arizona, passed away on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, with her family by her side.

Services and burial will be held in Viola Cemetery in Viola, IL on a date to be announced.

Maridee, the daughter of Harland and Dorothy (Morris) Edwards was born on September 14, 1935, in Alexis, Illinois. Maridee graduated from Winola High School in 1953.

On April 25, 1959, she married Ivan "Toby" Goben, and they lived together in Rock Island, IL before relocating to California in 1964, and later relocating to Tucson, AZ following Toby's retirement in 1988.

Maridee is survived by three children: Greg (Donna) Goben of Aurora, CO, Susan (Randy) Fabian of Sahuarita, AZ, Steven (Shanny) Goben of Santa Clarita, CA and son-in-law Brad Coletti. She is also survived by grandchildren Macy and Josef Fabian, Caitlin, Taylor, and Jessie Goben, Jason (Brianna) Goben and Brandon Coletti, step grandchild Andrew (Arianna) Coletti and great grandchildren Caleb Goben and Brayden and Eva Coletti along with many nieces and nephews. Maridee was predeceased by her loving husband of 57 years in 2016, her daughter Nancy Coletti in 2021, her parents, her sister Evelyn Irene Robinson, and her brother John Edwards.

Maridee worked for the Rock Island Arsenal while living in Illinois, and after moving to California, she spent some time as a real estate agent and then working many years for and retiring from her job as an Executive Assistant at the Los Angeles County Office of Education in 1988. After arriving in Tucson, Maridee worked for the Superior Court of Pima County and the Tucson Unified School District. Among her interests, Maridee enjoyed playing bridge with her friends, painting, reading, and bowling.