Marilyn Joyce Allen
FUNERAL HOME
Wendt Funeral Home
1811 15th Street Place
Moline, IL

Marilyn Joyce Allen

August 9, 1929-December 10, 2021

Marilyn Joyce Allen, 92, of Moline,IL, passed away peacefully Friday, December 10th, 2021, at Friendship Manor, Rock Island, IL.

A funeral service will take place at Wendt Funeral Home on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 11 am with a visitation prior to the service, from 10-11 am. Inurnment will be in Rose Lawn Memorial Estates, Moline.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Diabetes Association.

Marilyn was born August 9th, 1929, in Milan, IL, daughter of Clarence and Elsie (Carly) Crosby. On August 4, 1946 in Moline, she married Donald E. Allen, who preceded her in death on September 9, 2017.

Marilyn was self-employed as a caterer for over 50 years. She was an active member of the former First Christian Church in Moline, and a member of the church Bell Choir. She belonged to the Moline Women's Club, the Rock Island County Home Extension Office, and the Bunco Club.

Survivors include children: Nancy (Michael) Bratton of Sun City, AZ, Gary (Debby) Allen of Castle Rock, CO, Marjorie (Dennis) Schaefer of Moline, Penny (John) Maltby of Rock Island, IL; daughter-in-law, Ruth Allen of Moline; two brothers: Rev. Russell (Lila) Crosby of Rock Island, and Thomas (Sharlene) Crosby of Geneseo, IL; seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, a son, Terry; her parents; sister, Esther Lawson and a brother Clarence Leroy Crosby.

Family and friends are invited to share memories and express online condolences at wendtfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Dec. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Wendt Funeral Home
1811 15th Street Pl., Moline, IL
Dec
16
Service
11:00a.m.
Wendt Funeral Home
1811 15th Street Pl., Moline, IL
Our deepest sympathy and prayers for all the family.
Bill and Judy Ransdell
December 16, 2021
So sorry for the loss of your Mother, she was such a nice person to all that came to her house.
Sandra Feliksiak Martens
Family
December 13, 2021
Marilyn was one of my most favorite cousins. She was always so kind and caring every time I saw her. I know the last few years have been hard for the family; but you can take comfort in remembering her many good years.
Jeanne Bleuer
Family
December 13, 2021
