Marilyn Joyce Allen

August 9, 1929-December 10, 2021

Marilyn Joyce Allen, 92, of Moline,IL, passed away peacefully Friday, December 10th, 2021, at Friendship Manor, Rock Island, IL.

A funeral service will take place at Wendt Funeral Home on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 11 am with a visitation prior to the service, from 10-11 am. Inurnment will be in Rose Lawn Memorial Estates, Moline.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Diabetes Association.

Marilyn was born August 9th, 1929, in Milan, IL, daughter of Clarence and Elsie (Carly) Crosby. On August 4, 1946 in Moline, she married Donald E. Allen, who preceded her in death on September 9, 2017.

Marilyn was self-employed as a caterer for over 50 years. She was an active member of the former First Christian Church in Moline, and a member of the church Bell Choir. She belonged to the Moline Women's Club, the Rock Island County Home Extension Office, and the Bunco Club.

Survivors include children: Nancy (Michael) Bratton of Sun City, AZ, Gary (Debby) Allen of Castle Rock, CO, Marjorie (Dennis) Schaefer of Moline, Penny (John) Maltby of Rock Island, IL; daughter-in-law, Ruth Allen of Moline; two brothers: Rev. Russell (Lila) Crosby of Rock Island, and Thomas (Sharlene) Crosby of Geneseo, IL; seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, a son, Terry; her parents; sister, Esther Lawson and a brother Clarence Leroy Crosby.

Family and friends are invited to share memories and express online condolences at wendtfuneralhome.com.