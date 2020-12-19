Menu
Marilyn J. Bowker
1944 - 2020
BORN
1944
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Riverdale High School
FUNERAL HOME
Gibson - Bode Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd. - Port Byron
202 N. Main Street
Port Byron, IL

Marilyn J. Bowker

January 10, 1944-December, 17, 2020

HAMPTON, IL-Marilyn J. Bowker, 76 of Hampton, IL passed away December, 17, 2020 at Home. There will be no services at this time, however, the family will schedule a "Celebration of Life" in 2021. Private burial will be in Pleasant Point Cemetery, Port Byron. Memorials may be made to the family, c/o T.J. Bowker.

Lynn was born on January 10th, 1944 in Galesburg to Cliff and Edith Cathcart. She married Melvin D. Bowker on May 19th, 1962 at Bethel Baptist Church in Port Byron, IL. She worked at John Deere for 30 years, retiring as a real estate analyst in 1996. She was the first Administrative Assistant at Deere and she wrote the original job description for administrative assistant.

Lynn graduated from Riverdale High School, Port Byron, Class of 1961, and enjoyed many breakfasts and outings with classmates during retirement years. Lynn was a great seamstress and enjoyed making quilts for friends and relatives in her retirement. She was also an avid golfer and bowler, but had to give up those sports in later years. Lynn and husband Mel enjoyed going to Dolphin Island, AL and Fort Meyers, FL in the winter.

Lynn was a long time member of Wildwood Baptist Church, and she had strong faith and her church family played an important part in her life.

She was a 4-time cancer survivor, first diagnosed with ovarian-uterine cancer in 1985 and battled cancer off and on from 1985 to 1997, but was cancer free after 1997. She endured two brain surgeries and a neck surgery between 1985 and 2014. Her loving son, T.J., took care of her the last 8 years of her life and was able to keep her comfortable at home with the help of hospice and family and friends.

She is survived by her son, TJ, Hampton, IL; granddaughter, Stephanie Williams (Eric), San Marcos, CA; sister, Jean (Bill) Campbell, Cary, NC; brother-in-law, Mike Thompson; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was proceeded in death by her husband, Mel; parents, Cliff and Edith Cathcart; son, Chris; brother, Roger Cathcart; and sister, Karen Thompson. Memorials can be made to a family memorial through Gibson Bode Funeral Home - Port Byron, IL.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Dec. 19, 2020.
My sincere sympathies to the family. Lynn was a neighbor for 10 years and a very sweet person. She shall be missed. She has now touched the hand of God.
Janet DeRoo
December 19, 2020
