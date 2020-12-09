Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marilyn J. Crawford
ABOUT
Alwood High School
FUNERAL HOME
Peterson-Wallin-Knox Funeral Home - Alpha
111 South First Street
Alpha, IL

Marilyn J. Crawford

May 11, 1935-December 8, 2020

Marilyn J. Crawford, 85, of Alpha, IL passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at her home. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, December 11, 2020 at Peterson Wallin Knox Funeral Home in Alpha where the family will not be present. Private services will be held at a later date. Burial will be in the Alpha Cemetery. Memorials may be left to Tri-County Ambulance or the Alpha Cemetery Association and online condolences may be left at www.petersonwallinknox.com.

Marilyn was born May 11, 1935 in rural Alpha, IL to Lloyd and Ethel Bodeen Epperson. She graduated from AlWood High School. Marilyn was united in marriage to Larry D. Crawford September 30, 1954 in her parent's home in Alpha. He died October 18, 2013.

She was employed at Campbell's Market in Alpha, Anderson's Grocery Store in Woodhull, and as a legal secretary for Karen Ciacco and Tom Montgomery.

Marilyn loved horses and birds and believed the only way to vote was Republican. She played the organ at both Alpha churches. Friends and family remember her as being quick with her dry wit.

She was a member of the Eastern Star for many years.

Survivors include two daughters, Stephanie (Steve) Norburg of Albany, IL, Mary (Mike) Bennison of Dahinda, IL; six grandchildren, Rich (Bridget) Zurcher of Scales Mound, IL, Nick (Allie) Zurcher of Davenport, IA, Mindy Norburg of Sterling, IL, Robin (John) Webb of Sterling, IL, Karrina (Joseph) Crawford of Galesburg, IL, Adley Crawford of Altona, IL; seven great grandchildren, Izic Crawford, Izabella Crawford and Nicole Crawford, Jomarion Walker, Arianna Walker, Alayah Walker, Carson Zurcher; several nieces and nephews.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one son, James Crawford; two brothers, Wayne and Bill Epperson.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Dec. 9, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Peterson-Wallin-Knox Funeral Home - Alpha
111 South First Street, Alpha, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Peterson-Wallin-Knox Funeral Home - Alpha
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Peterson-Wallin-Knox Funeral Home - Alpha.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Marilyn was a wonderful person and a great secretary. She learned things immediately and was very precise. Of course when her scotty had puppies, she brought them to the office and kept them under her desk. She was great with animals (including my office cat). She will certainly be missed.
Karin Ciaccio
Coworker
December 8, 2020
She was loved by alot of people. She was a very special lady.
Kathy L Crawford
Friend
December 8, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results