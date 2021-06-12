Marilyn F. Griggs

November 6, 1941-June 10, 2021

COLONA-Marilyn F. Griggs, 79, of Colona, IL, passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Amber Ridge Memory Care, Moline, IL. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, June 14, 2021, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel. Reverend Terry Lancaster will officiate. Burial will be held at Oakwood Cemetery, Geneseo. Visitation will be held from 11:00 – 1:00 p.m. on Monday prior to the service at the funeral home. The funeral service will be livestreamed on www.vandemorefuneralhome.com/live-stream. Memorials may be directed to the Marilyn Griggs Memorial Fund.

Marilyn was born November 6, 1941, the daughter of Harold and Wilma (Lowe) Raymond, in Quincy, IL. She graduated from Cardinal Strict High School, Quincy. On April 29, 1961, Marilyn married Albert "Dave" Griggs at a service in Keokuk, IA. He preceded her in death. She was employed at the Rock Island Arsenal. Marilyn enjoyed collecting M&M memorabilia and was one of the founding members of the M&M Collectors Club. She especially loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, David (Robyn) Griggs, Taylor Ridge, IL, Karen (John) Meincke, Port Byron, IL, Nancy Manary, Moline, IL, and Gary (Dawn) Griggs, Bentonville, AR; fourteen grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; siblings, Rosalie (Don) Clift, Kahoka, MO, Phyllis (Larry) Hodges, Quincy, IL, and Ken Raymond, Quincy, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Wilma; her husband, Dave; son, Daniel Griggs; and brothers, Harold Raymond, Jr. and Ron Raymond.