Marilyn E. Gustaf

April 16, 1954-March 20, 2021

EAST MOLINE-Marilyn E. Gustaf, 66, of East Moline passed away March 20, 2021at her home.

Visitation will be 4-7PM Tuesday at Schroder Mortuary in Silvis. In accordance with public gathering guidelines social distancing will be observed as well as capacity limits followed within the funeral home. Funeral services will be private. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline.

Marilyn was born April 16, 1954 Harrisburg, IL the daughter of John and Tessie Hogg Weatherington. She married Daniel Gustaf, March 18, 1972 in Hillsdale, IL. He passed away March 8, 2015. She was the housekeeping supervisor at Trinity Medical Center, retiring in 2016. She was a hard worker always holding 2 jobs at a time. Marilyn loved helping her grandkids, great grandkids, and her friends. She enjoyed her coffee talks with family and friends and was a caregiver for family, friends, and the elderly. She was a member of Crosstown Baptist Church in Silvis.

Survivors include her children Jody (Todd) Lentz of Colona, Jeremy (Stacy) Gustaf of East Moline, Jacob Gustaf of Hillsdale; and Jamie (Nathan) Brooks of Orion; grandchildren Stephanie (Matt) Gibson, Chelsea, Austin, Grace, Logan, Elayna, Kayla, Miah, Marisa, and Jenna; great grandchildren Tyson, Calvin, and Terry; siblings Mervin McCord and Gary Weatherington.

She was preceded by her parents, husband, brothers Larry, Albert, Lloyd, and James Weatherington.

