Marilyn J. Schaab

May 16, 1934-October 08, 2020

EAST MOLINE-Marilyn J. Schaab, 86, of East Moline, passed away, Thursday, October 08, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.

Private family services will be held at this time. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday, October 12, 2020, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Burial will be at Rock Island Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Colona United Methodist Church and Kings Harvest Pet Rescue No Kill Shelter. In accordance with restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a face mask and observe social distancing.

The service will be livestreamed and can be found on the church's facebook page Colona United Methodist Church.

Marilyn was born on May 16, 1934 in Rock Island, IL, the daughter of Ernest E. and Ratchel May (Myles) Russell. She married Otto B. Schaab on October 23, 1953, at Church of Peace, Rock Island. He preceded her in death December 14, 2012. She worked as a Colona reporter for Argus Dispatch. Marilyn spent some of her time as a volunteer for Red Cross, Moline Public Hospital, and Illini Hospital. She was a youth counselor and a member of Colona United Methodist Church since 1963. Marilyn enjoyed golf, cross stitching, reading, watching tv, and dachshunds.

Survivors include her special family, Diane (Paul) Smith, Linda Marcus, Carole (Myral) Schmidt, Donald (Mickey) Turner, Don Hister, Erick Mikita, Karrigan Smith, Kyzik Smith; sister, Bernice Halley; sister-in-law, Charlotte Schaab; numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and sister, Pauline Dettmann.

