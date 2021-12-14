Marilyn Juliot

July 2, 1933-December 11, 2021

Marilyn Juliot, 88, of Geneseo, IL passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Hammond Henry Hospital. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 18th, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at First Lutheran Church in Geneseo. Reverend Matt Kamprath will officiate. Visitation will be held prior to the funeral service from 10 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. The service will be livestreamed on First Lutheran Church's Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to First Lutheran Church of Geneseo, IL.

Marilyn was born on July 2, 1933, the daughter of Vern and Norma (Lewis) Culver in Aurelia, IA. She graduated from Moline High School in 1951 and Moline Public Hospital School of Nursing in 1954. Marilyn worked as a registered nurse for 17 years at Graham Hospital in Canton, IL. and 4 years at Methodist Medical Center in Peoria, IL. She married the love of her life, Virgil Juliot, on May 14, 1955 at Faith Lutheran Church in Moline, IL and they were married for nearly 65 years before his passing in 2020. Marilyn had a deep and vibrant faith and was involved in various ways through her congregations both present and past. She also volunteered in the community in various ways, such as Meals on Wheels, as a reading tutor for adults and children and serving as a courier at Hammond Henry Hospital.

During her teen years, Marilyn, and her sister, Carolyn, were part of a dance troupe known throughout the area that included actor/dancer, Ken Berry, Marilyn's dancing partner. The "Culver Sisters", as they were known, were accompanied on piano by their mother, Norma. As a pastor's wife, Marilyn was faithfully by her husband's side throughout calls in Ruston, WA, Aberdeen, WA, Dassel, MN, Moorhead, MN and Canton, IL. Together they raised five children. They enjoyed travel throughout the U.S., especially camping/RVing, as well as visiting England, Scotland and Brazil, and wintering in Tucson, AZ during retirement.

Marilyn's energy seemed boundless throughout her life. She kept a very busy social calendar; loved gathering with family, friends, and neighbors, and sister time with Carolyn and Cathy; was an avid reader, and collector of books and other memorabilia on Abraham Lincoln; could always be counted on to provide her loved ones with interesting newspaper clippings; and made the world's best apple and pecan pies. All these things and her abiding love will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Marilyn is survived by daughters, Kathy (Kent) McDowell of Canton, IL, Karen (David) Reinertsen of Grand Junction, CO; sons, Keith (Faye) Juliot of Pinon Hills, CA, Kevin Juliot of McPherson, KS and Mark (Lori) Juliot of Naperville, IL; sisters, Carolyn (Cheek) Lampo of Moline, IL and Cathy Blanford of Western Springs, IL; 12 grandchildren: John, Allison, Ian, Megan, Christopher, Jennifer, Amy, Abraham, Elizabeth, Megan, Nathanael and Andrew; 27 great-grandchildren and 2 on the way.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Vern and Norma; husband, Virgil, and one infant sister, Colleen.