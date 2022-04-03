Marilyn Joyce Morrison

December 27, 1932-November 4, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-Marilyn Joyce Morrison, 88, of Rock Island, passed away Thursday, November 4, 2021. Memorial services are 1 p.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022, in the Ascension Chapel at Augustana College, Rock Island.

Surviving are her sons, Jonathan (Adrienne) Morrison, David Morrison, and Michael (Christine) Morrison; grandchildren, Sarah, Jacob, Gillian, and Taylor; and siblings, Ted Hutchcroft and Nancy (David) Cox.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; parents; and daughter-in-law, Julie Morrison.

Memorials may be made to Friends of Hauberg Civic Center Foundation, Bergendoff Renovations or Kaleidoscope - Art for Children at Augustana College, or American Cancer Society.

