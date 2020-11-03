Marilynn F. Titterington

March 2, 1929-November 1, 2020

Marilynn F. Titterington, 91, of Taylor Ridge, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Silver Cross Health and Rehabilitation Center, Rock Island.

A private graveside service will be held at Edgington Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Edgington Cemetery Association.

Marilynn was born on March 2, 1929 in Rock Island, the daughter of Howard and Vida (Hill) Druckmiller. She married Lloyd W. Titterington on March 7, 1954 in Edgington. Marilynn attended Augustana College and the Lutheran Nursing College. She enjoyed reading and was an avid gardener.

Marilynn is survived by her children, Scott (Shelly) Titterington, Taylor Ridge, Marjorie Henseler, Rock Island, and Sally (Mark) Trulson, Rock Island; grandchildren, Heather (Tony) Roelens and Matt (fiancée Melissa) Cervantes; and great grandchildren, Brayden, Delaney, Ariana, and Camden. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Titterington; parents; brothers, Harlan and Jon Druckmiller; and son-in-law, Vincent Henseler

