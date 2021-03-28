Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marion M. Fullerlove
1921 - 2021
BORN
1921
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline
701 12th St
Moline, IL

Marion M. Fullerlove

August 15, 1921-March 27, 2021

SHERRARD-Marion M. Fullerlove, 99, of Sherrard, Illinois, died Saturday, March 27, 2021, in Amber Ridge Assisted Living, Moline, Illinois.

Private graveside services are Wednesday at Rock Island National Cemetery with The Rev. Mariah Marlin-Warfield officiating. Moline American Legion will present military honors. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home, Moline. Memorials may be made to Shriners Children's Hospitals.

Marion Milton Fullerlove was born August 15, 1921, in Sapulpa, Oklahoma, to Milton and Agnes Fullerlove. He married Eldora Reese on October 23, 1946, in Niantic, Illinois. She died August 11, 2010. He served 43 months overseas in the US Army during WWII, and received several battle stars. He and his wife owned and operated their own carnival for several years, and he then worked for Consolidated Freightways until retirement. He was a member of Doric Lodge #319, AF & AM, Kaaba Shrine, Scottish Rite Bodies, Valley of Moline, and the Grotto, and was an avid fisherman.

Marion is survived by two children and spouses, Rosalind and Larry Rose of Milan and Ronald and Georgette Fullerlove of Sherrard; three grandchildren and spouses, Rhys and Katie Jo Fullerlove, Rhayn Fullerlove, and Rhonda Modde-Novak and Ryan Novak; and five great-grandchildren, Connor Modde, Samuel Novak, and Ainsley, Ryker, and Rhyca Fullerlove; a great-great-grandson, Franklin Modde; and a sister, Beatrice. He was preceded in death by his wife, Eldora, a brother Leo, and a sister Betsy.

Marion's family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
31
Graveside service
Rock Island National Cemetery
IL
Funeral services provided by:
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline CityView Celebrations at Trimble Pointe.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I am Leo´s youngest daughter. Wow, Uncle Milton just recently passed this year. He lived a long life. Sorry for your loss.
Belinda Fullerlove Cederholm
Family
October 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results