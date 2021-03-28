Marion M. Fullerlove

August 15, 1921-March 27, 2021

SHERRARD-Marion M. Fullerlove, 99, of Sherrard, Illinois, died Saturday, March 27, 2021, in Amber Ridge Assisted Living, Moline, Illinois.

Private graveside services are Wednesday at Rock Island National Cemetery with The Rev. Mariah Marlin-Warfield officiating. Moline American Legion will present military honors. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home, Moline. Memorials may be made to Shriners Children's Hospitals.

Marion Milton Fullerlove was born August 15, 1921, in Sapulpa, Oklahoma, to Milton and Agnes Fullerlove. He married Eldora Reese on October 23, 1946, in Niantic, Illinois. She died August 11, 2010. He served 43 months overseas in the US Army during WWII, and received several battle stars. He and his wife owned and operated their own carnival for several years, and he then worked for Consolidated Freightways until retirement. He was a member of Doric Lodge #319, AF & AM, Kaaba Shrine, Scottish Rite Bodies, Valley of Moline, and the Grotto, and was an avid fisherman.

Marion is survived by two children and spouses, Rosalind and Larry Rose of Milan and Ronald and Georgette Fullerlove of Sherrard; three grandchildren and spouses, Rhys and Katie Jo Fullerlove, Rhayn Fullerlove, and Rhonda Modde-Novak and Ryan Novak; and five great-grandchildren, Connor Modde, Samuel Novak, and Ainsley, Ryker, and Rhyca Fullerlove; a great-great-grandson, Franklin Modde; and a sister, Beatrice. He was preceded in death by his wife, Eldora, a brother Leo, and a sister Betsy.

Marion's family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.