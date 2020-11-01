Marjorie Elaine Reed

April 16, 1939-October 29, 2020

SPRINGFIELD-Marjorie Elaine Reed, 81, of Springfield, died at 3:10 a.m. on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Lewis Memorial Christian Village.

Marjorie was born in Moline on April 16, 1939, the daughter of Paul and Esther (Carlson) Meeker. She married Marvin Reed on April 16, 1960 in Rock Island. He preceded her in death on November 21, 2002.

Marjorie graduated from Rock Island High School in 1957 and attended Iowa State University. In 1987, she retired from Bituminous Casualty Corporation after 20 years of employment. She enjoyed playing and listening to music, sewing, rooting for the Chicago Cubs, and spending time with her grandchildren.

Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Robert Meeker.

She is survived by her daughter, Melinda "Mindy" (Roland) Lucht of Springfield; grandchildren, Stephen, and Megan Lucht; brother, Jim (Nancy) Meeker of Milan; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Private family services will be held.

Burial will take place at Rosehill Cemetery in Petersburg.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Rd., Springfield, IL 62702 or Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 2645 Old Jacksonville Rd., Springfield, IL 62704.

The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home – Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.

