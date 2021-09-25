Marjorie A. Gass

December 29, 1944-September 19, 2021

SILVIS-Marjorie A. Gass, 76, of Silvis, passed away on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City. Services for Mrs. Gass will be 11 am, Monday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Visitation will be Sunday from 2 pm to 5 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Memorials may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.

Marjorie was born on December 29, 1944 in Rock Island, a daughter of Harry and Ruth (Pouder) Scott. She married Larry Gass on August 22, 1970 in Rock Island. Mrs. Gass was the office manager at Tasc before her retirement. She later worked for Crossmart as a culinary specialist. Marjorie was a member of the Rock Island Elks Club and served on the Rock Island High School 1962 Alumni Committee. She enjoyed BINGO, camping, reading and listening to music.

Survivors include her husband, Larry; children, Lori and spouse, Doran Strube, Indianapolis, Larry Gass Jr. and his spouse, NiCole Ostrander-Gass, Indianapolis, Leslie Gass and (Casey Jo Chambers), Indianapolis, and Lacey Gass, East Moline; grandchildren, Cailyn, Kenny, Noah, Allyson, Shawn and Sabrina; and a great granddaughter, Bella.

Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Betty McKinley, Herbert Scott, Leslie Scott and Wanda Thomas.