Marjorie A. Hatlett

April 9, 1936-June 12, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-Marjorie A. Hatlett, 85, of Rock Island, Ill., passed away Saturday June 12, 2021 at Silver Cross Nursing Center, Rock Island.

Live-streamed services will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, June 24, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island, (and may be viewed at wheelanpressly.com/live stream Rock Island). Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, Rock Island. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to 15th Avenue Christian Church, Rock Island.

Marjorie was born April 9, 1936 in Cisne, Illinois, a daughter of Harold and Naomi Farmer Compton. She was raised by her grandparents, Ray and Zelma Farmer, and extended family. She married Richard "Dick" M. Hatlett on July 5, 1953 in Cisne. He preceded her in death on June 30, 2020.

She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved helping care for her grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, and spending time with family, all of whom will miss her deeply.

Marjorie was a very active member of 15th Avenue Christian Church, Rock Island. She had served as a deacon, Chair of Membership Nurture, and was active in CWF of the church, where she was the ultimate kitchen lady for many years.

Those left behind to cherish her memory are her children, Robert (Jeanie) Hatlett, Corsicana, Tex., Ronald (Sandra) Hatlett, Bastrop, Tex., Cathy Wilson, East Moline, Ill., and Lisa Hatlett, Rock Island; eight grandchildren; seventeen great grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren.

Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and one son, Richard "Marty" Hatlett, Jr.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.