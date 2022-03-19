Menu
Marjory Helen Attwood
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
201 E 4th Ave
Milan, IL

Marjory Helen Attwood

December 22, 1938-March 16, 2022

Marjory Helen Attwood, 83, passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at home, surrounded by her family. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 21, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 22, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Rock Island, followed by interment in the Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum, Rock Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Unity Point Hospice or Fresenius Kidney Care, Rock Island.

The former Marjory Cunningham was born December 22, 1938, to Helen (Yeager) and Earl Cunningham in Moline, Ill. She attended Audubon Elementary School, Washington Junior High School, and Alleman High School in Rock Island. She worked as an orthodontic hygienist before her children were born, and then she was a full-time domestic goddess.

She was united in marriage to Frederick William Attwood on May 30, 1959. Marge and Fred enjoyed traveling the country and spending time with their children, grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Marge was a charter member of The Club, a group of dear friends who met for cards (and then not cards) for decades. She enjoyed reading, working on puzzles, baking weekends, and beating Fred at cribbage.

Surviving are her beloved husband, Fred; children, Laurie (Jeff) Benson, Aledo, Ill., Jeffrey (Sue) Attwood, Murphy, Texas, Dale Attwood, Rock Island, Ill., and Sherry (Douglas) Teggatz, Rock Island, Ill.; grandchildren, Andrew (Megan) Attwood, Avon, Ind., Derek (Jerrica) Attwood, Ballwin, Mo., Bailey Attwood (Brittany), Kaufman, Texas, Chelsea (Tyler) Clark, Bettendorf, Iowa, Corinne (Jim) Banti, Alexandria, Va., Tanner Benson (fiancee Brooke Kitts), Peoria, Ill., Anna (Zachary) Campbell, Moline, Ill., Joshua Teggatz (fiancee Rachel Mueller), St. Louis, Mo., and Erin Teggatz, Rock Island, Ill.; great-grandchildren, Kynlee and Everett Clark, Bettendorf, Iowa; brother, James (Alice) Cunningham, Hart, Mich.; and sister, Mary (Howard) Sand, Moline, Ill. She was preceded by her parents; twin brother, Donald Cunningham; and daughter-in-law, Marie Attwood.

The family wishes to thank all those who helped with Marge's health care over the last four years, especially the staff at Fresenius Kidney Care, Rock Island, and Unity Point Hospice, and caring neighbors who brought food, hugs, and love.

Online condolences may be left to Marge's family at www.wheelanpressly.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Mar. 19, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
21
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home & Crematory
201 4th Ave E., Milan, IL
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear about your mom. Will keep you in my thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.
Susan Seehafer
March 22, 2022
So sorry to hear about Marjory!! Has to be the biggest loose in your life!
Dick Hendrickson
March 20, 2022
So sorry for your loss, Prayers are with the family at this time. Thinking about all the memories of spending with you all! Lots of love.
Ann Daxon (Fowler)
Family
March 19, 2022
Ann Daxon (Fowler) family
March 19, 2022
I am so sorry and saddened by the passing of Marge. She was a wonderful lady and the best friend. She is going to be greatly missed. Love to all! Roberta
Roberta Johnson
Friend
March 19, 2022
