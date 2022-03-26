Mark E. Bell

February 23, 1954-March 19, 2022

Mark E. Bell, 68 of Elkhorn, WI, passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at his residence. He was born on February 23, 1954 in Savanna, IL, the son of the late Rodger and Gracie (Schaible) Bell. Mark and Mary (Finley) Bell were united in marriage in Elkhorn, WI, on June 24, 2000. Mark graduated from United Township High School in East Moline, Illinois in 1972. He retired from Pent-Air in 2006 and worked at Aptar Group for 20 years. He was a handyman, hobbyist, and loved Harley Davidson and music. He also loved football and his favorite teams were the Wisconsin Badgers and Green Bay Packers. Mark was very loved by his family and of all his favorite things, his family was number one.

Mark is survived by his daughters; Ellyn (Josh) Andrews, the daughter of Theresa Campbell, and Amberly (Steve) Nelson, the daughter of Angela Kainz; his step children; Dennis Anderson and Megan (Anderson) Brown; his sister, Barbara (Willy) Duncan; his grandchildren, Abygail and Ayden Andrews and Hannah Brown; and many nieces and nephews.

Mark is preceded in death by his parents, Rodger and Gracie (Schaible) Bell and his biological father, Ken Cliff and his sister, Lois Bell.

A visitation will be held on Monday, March 28, 2022 from 4:00PM- 6:00PM at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory at 730 N. Wisconsin St. Elkhorn, WI, 53121. A private burial will take place at Hillside Cemetery in Whitewater, WI.