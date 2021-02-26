Mark David Creek

April 15, 1963 - February 24, 2021

Van Dyne - Mark D. Creek, 57, of Van Dyne, passed away on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at his residence, surrounded by his loved ones.

Mark was born on April 15, 1963, in Rock Island, IL, the son of David R. and Connie L. Peterson Creek. He was a graduate of JD Darnall High School in Geneseo, IL. He attended Hamilton Technical College in Davenport, Iowa for computer training. He worked for Q-Comp out of Appleton as an automation engineer, and prior to owned and operated Creek Automation. On February 6, 2021, he married Edith "Edie" L. Wandell, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Eldorado. Mark enjoyed games, camping, robots and tinkering with various projects.

He is survived by his wife Edith "Edie" Wandell of Van Dyne, his children: Cody (Hannah) Chaplin and Chelsea Creek both of Fond du Lac, his granddaughter Charlotte "Charlie" Chaplin, his father David R. Creek of Fond du Lac, his sister Tonya (John) Masters of Fond du Lac, his nephew Devin Masters and his nieces: Tiffany Masters and Jessica Jacobs.

He is preceded in death by his mother Connie Creek, his maternal and paternal grandparents and his brother Craig Creek.

VISISTATION: Friends may call on Saturday, March 6, 2021 from 1:00 – 4:00 PM at Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 31 East Division Street, Fond du Lac. Per the government mandate, masks are required.

SERVICES: Memorial services will be held at 4:00 PM on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory, with Rev. Aaron Odya officiating. Cremation has taken place.

