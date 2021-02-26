Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mark David Creek
FUNERAL HOME
Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Fond du Lac
31 E. Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI

Mark David Creek

April 15, 1963 - February 24, 2021

Van Dyne - Mark D. Creek, 57, of Van Dyne, passed away on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at his residence, surrounded by his loved ones.

Mark was born on April 15, 1963, in Rock Island, IL, the son of David R. and Connie L. Peterson Creek. He was a graduate of JD Darnall High School in Geneseo, IL. He attended Hamilton Technical College in Davenport, Iowa for computer training. He worked for Q-Comp out of Appleton as an automation engineer, and prior to owned and operated Creek Automation. On February 6, 2021, he married Edith "Edie" L. Wandell, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Eldorado. Mark enjoyed games, camping, robots and tinkering with various projects.

He is survived by his wife Edith "Edie" Wandell of Van Dyne, his children: Cody (Hannah) Chaplin and Chelsea Creek both of Fond du Lac, his granddaughter Charlotte "Charlie" Chaplin, his father David R. Creek of Fond du Lac, his sister Tonya (John) Masters of Fond du Lac, his nephew Devin Masters and his nieces: Tiffany Masters and Jessica Jacobs.

He is preceded in death by his mother Connie Creek, his maternal and paternal grandparents and his brother Craig Creek.

VISISTATION: Friends may call on Saturday, March 6, 2021 from 1:00 – 4:00 PM at Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 31 East Division Street, Fond du Lac. Per the government mandate, masks are required.

SERVICES: Memorial services will be held at 4:00 PM on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory, with Rev. Aaron Odya officiating. Cremation has taken place.

Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkifuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Feb. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Calling hours
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Fond du Lac
31 E. Division Street, Fond du Lac, WI
Mar
6
Memorial service
4:00p.m.
Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Fond du Lac
31 E. Division Street, Fond du Lac, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Fond du Lac
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Fond du Lac.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
I was so sorry to hear of your loss.
Gloria
Friend
February 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results